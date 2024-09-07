SFE Investment Counsel Has $750,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

SFE Investment Counsel cut its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 44.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,495 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 74.6% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 292.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ BSCO opened at $21.13 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.64 and a 52 week high of $21.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.09 and a 200-day moving average of $21.04.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.
