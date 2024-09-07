SFE Investment Counsel Has $6.78 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR)

SFE Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Free Report) by 31.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 306,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,917 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.5% of SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 9,301 shares in the last quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,288,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 292.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 8,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 198.8% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 14,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 9,603 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ BSJR opened at $22.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.22. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.89 and a 1 year high of $22.56.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.51%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

