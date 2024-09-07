SFE Investment Counsel Has $3.81 Million Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

SFE Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,168 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $3,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth about $26,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 171.5% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 440.5% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Argus upgraded Weyerhaeuser to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.83.

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Albert Monaco purchased 31,500 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.38 per share, for a total transaction of $988,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 70,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,381.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 0.6 %

WY stock opened at $30.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $26.73 and a twelve month high of $36.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.33.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 6.19%. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Articles

