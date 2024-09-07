SFE Investment Counsel Has $11.14 Million Stock Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

SFE Investment Counsel cut its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,397 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,831 shares during the period. First Solar makes up 2.5% of SFE Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in First Solar were worth $11,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter worth $298,123,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in First Solar by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,454,499 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $422,861,000 after acquiring an additional 351,540 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of First Solar by 11.1% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,801,916 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $472,963,000 after purchasing an additional 279,719 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter worth about $26,359,000. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the 1st quarter worth about $21,815,000. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $208.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $221.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.03. The company has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.44. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $306.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.71 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 31.98%. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current year.

FSLR has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $268.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. William Blair assumed coverage on First Solar in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $274.00 target price (up previously from $209.00) on shares of First Solar in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on First Solar from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

In related news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $421,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other First Solar news, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $1,913,418.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,896. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $421,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,549 shares in the company, valued at $922,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,506 shares of company stock valued at $2,827,217. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

