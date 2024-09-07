SFE Investment Counsel Buys 88 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

SFE Investment Counsel increased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 25.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,055,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,038,000 after acquiring an additional 420,053 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter worth about $66,059,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 217,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,792,000 after purchasing an additional 42,822 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 198,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,267,000 after purchasing an additional 10,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 189,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,047,000 after buying an additional 7,931 shares during the period. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $142.75 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $111.83 and a 12-month high of $150.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.99.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.