SFE Investment Counsel Boosts Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

SFE Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 287.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 9,182 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in IQVIA by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in IQVIA by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Price Performance

NYSE:IQV opened at $243.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $44.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.49. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.42 and a 12 month high of $261.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $234.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.07. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 9.39%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQV has been the topic of several research reports. Argus raised IQVIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total transaction of $320,229.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,536 shares in the company, valued at $4,812,302.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Stories

