ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Purchased by Patron Partners LLC

Patron Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NOW. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 8.0% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 7.7% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 65.6% in the second quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 717 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 58.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 29.3% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NYSE:NOW opened at $825.04 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $527.24 and a fifty-two week high of $863.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $799.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $762.78. The company has a market cap of $169.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $829.68, for a total value of $1,540,715.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,502.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $829.68, for a total value of $1,540,715.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,502.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.81, for a total value of $1,510,491.97. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,800.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,914 shares of company stock worth $5,608,936. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $825.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $830.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $780.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $830.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $849.62.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ServiceNow

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.