Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV) Shares Down 5.9%

Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) was down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.44 and last traded at $7.67. Approximately 1,723,064 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 11,653,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Aegis raised shares of Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Serve Robotics Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.80.

Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter. Serve Robotics had a negative net margin of 2,155.86% and a negative return on equity of 728.80%. Analysts anticipate that Serve Robotics Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Serve Robotics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Serve Robotics stock. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 56,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000. PFG Investments LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Serve Robotics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Serve Robotics

Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.

