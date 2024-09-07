Serco Group (OTCMKTS:SECCF) Shares Down 5%

Serco Group plc (OTCMKTS:SECCF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.19 and last traded at $2.19. 206 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.31.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.30.
Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. It offers service design and advisory, resourcing, programmes management, systems integration, case management, engineering, and assets and facilities management services. The company also provides administrative and back office, asylum seeker accommodation or passenger transport services; supports in the decarbonization journeys of customers and society, including installation of ground source heat pumps, solar panels, and energy efficiency upgrades; ecosystem restoration and biodiversity services comprising plantation; reforestation services; and a rage of support services for environmental protection.
