SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of SEGRO (LON:SGRO – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SGRO. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on SEGRO from GBX 950 ($12.49) to GBX 930 ($12.23) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on SEGRO from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 1,050 ($13.81) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of SEGRO to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 1,045 ($13.74) to GBX 985 ($12.95) in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEGRO has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 973.80 ($12.80).

Shares of LON:SGRO opened at GBX 877.40 ($11.54) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,178.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 899.91 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 889.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.10. SEGRO has a 12-month low of GBX 675 ($8.88) and a 12-month high of GBX 949 ($12.48).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a GBX 9.10 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. SEGRO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -13,333.33%.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, and is a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and industrial property. It owns or manages 10.4 million square metres of space (112 million square feet) valued at £20.7 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

