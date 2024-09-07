Seele-N Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $9.64 Million (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. During the last seven days, Seele-N has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Seele-N token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Seele-N has a total market capitalization of $9.64 million and $23.02 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Toncoin (TON) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00008467 BTC.
- BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000073 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $54,622.20 or 1.00003692 BTC.
- GateToken (GT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00013202 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00008121 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00007847 BTC.
- SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000877 BTC.
- Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000041 BTC.
- Threshold (T) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000037 BTC.
Seele-N Token Profile
Seele-N is a token. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech.
Buying and Selling Seele-N
