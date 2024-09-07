Sean Kiewiet Sells 4,954 Shares of Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) Stock

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Free Report) insider Sean Kiewiet sold 4,954 shares of Priority Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.41, for a total value of $26,801.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,085,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,870,704.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sean Kiewiet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Sean Kiewiet sold 7,201 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total value of $42,485.90.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $50,200.00.

On Friday, July 12th, Sean Kiewiet sold 6,258 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $31,540.32.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Sean Kiewiet sold 4,722 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $23,987.76.

On Monday, July 8th, Sean Kiewiet sold 7,519 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total transaction of $37,970.95.

On Friday, July 5th, Sean Kiewiet sold 875 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $4,383.75.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Sean Kiewiet sold 1,365 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $6,825.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Sean Kiewiet sold 2,804 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $14,020.00.

On Friday, June 28th, Sean Kiewiet sold 28,501 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total value of $147,635.18.

Priority Technology Trading Down 5.7 %

PRTH opened at $5.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.14 million, a P/E ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 0.97. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.62 and a 12 month high of $6.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Priority Technology

Priority Technology ( NASDAQ:PRTH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $219.87 million during the quarter. Priority Technology had a net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 9.60%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Priority Technology by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 762,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 156,044 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Priority Technology in the first quarter worth $164,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Priority Technology by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 7,812 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Priority Technology in the first quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Priority Technology in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Priority Technology from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Priority Technology Company Profile

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business (B2B) Payments, and Enterprise Payments. It offers SMB payments processing solutions for B2C transactions through independent sales organizations, financial institutions, independent software vendors, and other referral partners through its MX product suite, which includes MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing.

