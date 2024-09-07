Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Science Applications International updated its FY 2025 guidance to 8.100-8.300 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $8.10-$8.30 EPS.

Science Applications International Price Performance

SAIC stock opened at $133.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.35. Science Applications International has a 12-month low of $104.26 and a 12-month high of $145.17. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.70.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Science Applications International news, EVP James Joshua Jackson purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $114.28 per share, with a total value of $45,712.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 13,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,563,007.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Vincent P. Difronzo acquired 215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $116.72 per share, with a total value of $25,094.80. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,604.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP James Joshua Jackson purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $114.28 per share, with a total value of $45,712.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,007.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,715 shares of company stock worth $430,207. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

SAIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Science Applications International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Science Applications International from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Science Applications International from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Science Applications International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.29.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

