SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Purchased by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,461 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in SBA Communications by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 4,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the first quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SBA Communications in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.92.

SBA Communications Stock Up 2.2 %

SBAC stock opened at $238.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.98. The company has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a PE ratio of 46.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.67. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $183.64 and a 52 week high of $258.76.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.21 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 19.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 76.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.58, for a total value of $71,363.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,084.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 325 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.58, for a total value of $71,363.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,084 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,084.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jeffrey Stoops sold 49,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $11,048,327.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 109,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,328,521.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Featured Articles

