Savant Capital LLC Sells 23,263 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Savant Capital LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 491,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,263 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Savant Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $83,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. City State Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 123.7% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000.

BATS QUAL opened at $170.66 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $172.30 and a 200-day moving average of $166.64. The company has a market capitalization of $45.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

