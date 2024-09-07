Savant Capital LLC Purchases 170,947 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 27.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 800,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,947 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $30,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AWM Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 538,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,906,000 after acquiring an additional 38,371 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 110,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 179,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,961,000 after acquiring an additional 23,150 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,157,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,496,000 after acquiring an additional 34,360 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,434,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAU opened at $37.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.79. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $39.16.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

