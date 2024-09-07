Savant Capital LLC Has $40.23 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Savant Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 513,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,944 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $40,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,162,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $714,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $621,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Glovista Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $10,032,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $79.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.34. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.68 and a 52-week high of $83.28.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

