Savant Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,512,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,357,615 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 2.0% of Savant Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Savant Capital LLC owned approximately 0.73% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $201,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPYG. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $76.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $56.78 and a 12 month high of $84.16.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.