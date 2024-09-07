Savant Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,163 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $36,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $543.38 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $568.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $552.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $533.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

