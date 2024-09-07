Savant Capital LLC Acquires 962,055 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,264,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 962,055 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for 2.6% of Savant Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Savant Capital LLC owned 3.69% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $261,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 25.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 137,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after acquiring an additional 27,459 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 165,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,953,000 after acquiring an additional 6,115 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 16.7% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 75,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 10,809 shares in the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 795,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,593,000 after purchasing an additional 23,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 8,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFIV opened at $36.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.55. Dimensional International Value ETF has a one year low of $30.80 and a one year high of $38.14.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

