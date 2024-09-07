Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.16-0.18 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.224-1.228 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion. Samsara also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.160-0.180 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on IOT. StockNews.com raised shares of Samsara from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Samsara from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen increased their target price on Samsara from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Samsara from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Samsara has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.07.

Shares of IOT opened at $43.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.03. The company has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a PE ratio of -87.96 and a beta of 1.50. Samsara has a 12-month low of $21.48 and a 12-month high of $45.43.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $300.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.53 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 27.14% and a negative return on equity of 21.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Samsara will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Samsara news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $2,858,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,474,963.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Samsara news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $2,858,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,712 shares in the company, valued at $41,474,963.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dominic Phillips sold 21,053 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total value of $641,905.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,137,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,697,284.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,801,854 shares of company stock worth $64,479,185 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

