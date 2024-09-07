Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Sivia Capital Partners LLC

Sivia Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,352 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management increased its position in Salesforce by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management now owns 985 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 0.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,946 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Salesforce by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,369 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 1.8% during the first quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Salesforce from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.41.

Salesforce Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE CRM opened at $244.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.04. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $193.68 and a one year high of $318.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.46 billion, a PE ratio of 43.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 12.01%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.74, for a total transaction of $3,626,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,162,457 shares in the company, valued at $2,940,152,355.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.74, for a total transaction of $3,626,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,162,457 shares in the company, valued at $2,940,152,355.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total value of $105,637.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,921.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,692 shares of company stock valued at $21,006,957 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

