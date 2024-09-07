Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lowered its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 37.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 828 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 12,043 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,096,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 26.1% during the second quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,017 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 18.9% in the second quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 4.3% in the second quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Salesforce by 1.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 281,208 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $72,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.40, for a total value of $673,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,762 shares in the company, valued at $27,829,184.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 2,800 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.40, for a total transaction of $673,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,829,184.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total value of $105,637.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,921.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,692 shares of company stock valued at $21,006,957 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Trading Down 0.5 %

Salesforce stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $244.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 893,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,573,137. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $254.78 and its 200 day moving average is $270.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.04. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.68 and a 1-year high of $318.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 12.01%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Salesforce to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. FBN Securities raised Salesforce to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Salesforce from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.41.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Salesforce

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.