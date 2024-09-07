Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Trading Down 6.5%

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) shares were down 6.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $387.78 and last traded at $390.38. Approximately 185,869 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 394,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $417.31.

A number of analysts have commented on SAIA shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Saia from $523.00 to $566.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on Saia from $443.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Saia from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen raised their target price on Saia from $416.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Saia from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Saia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $476.73.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $419.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $471.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.74.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $823.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.60 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 19.14%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Saia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Saia by 161.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 68 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Saia during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Saia during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

