Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Receives $137.86 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $137.86.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Vertical Research raised Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ryder System from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ryder System in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, EVP Francisco Jr. Lopez sold 12,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.32, for a total transaction of $1,773,543.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,779 shares in the company, valued at $6,656,570.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 2nd quarter worth $938,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Ryder System during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $458,000. Finally, Invst LLC grew its holdings in Ryder System by 4.2% during the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ryder System stock opened at $132.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.28. Ryder System has a 52-week low of $91.31 and a 52-week high of $145.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ryder System will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.19%.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

