Royal Bank of Canada Raises Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Price Target to C$32.00

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TXG has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$27.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. CIBC boosted their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank raised Torex Gold Resources from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James set a C$27.00 price objective on Torex Gold Resources and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Torex Gold Resources currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$29.17.

Shares of TXG stock opened at C$23.80 on Tuesday. Torex Gold Resources has a twelve month low of C$12.40 and a twelve month high of C$26.85. The stock has a market cap of C$2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$23.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$20.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70 by C$0.12. Torex Gold Resources had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The business had revenue of C$369.83 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Torex Gold Resources will post 2.688728 EPS for the current year.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.

