Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) is Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 6.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,940,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 127,469 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada accounts for about 3.9% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $206,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RY. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 293.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 192.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:RY traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.93. The company had a trading volume of 759,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.30. The company has a market capitalization of $171.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.86. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $77.90 and a 52 week high of $122.91.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.028 per share. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 50.99%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RY. Scotiabank raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $151.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

