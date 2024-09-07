Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Purchased by SFE Investment Counsel

SFE Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $4,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 17.6% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 23,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 3.2% during the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,087,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 40,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,801,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,488,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total transaction of $1,970,570.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,685 shares in the company, valued at $18,965,328.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total transaction of $77,047.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,959.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total transaction of $1,970,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,685 shares in the company, valued at $18,965,328.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ROP opened at $547.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $548.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $544.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.72 billion, a PE ratio of 39.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $474.46 and a 52 week high of $579.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.02. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.77%.

ROP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $674.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Baird R W upgraded Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $616.00.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

