Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Trading 6.5% Lower This Week

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 7th. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $870,555.05 and approximately $143.76 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

