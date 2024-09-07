Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.11

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.11 and traded as low as $7.51. Rémy Cointreau shares last traded at $7.53, with a volume of 86,663 shares traded.

Rémy Cointreau Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.10.

Rémy Cointreau Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2149 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd.

Rémy Cointreau Company Profile

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, sale, and distribution of liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

