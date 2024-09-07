Region Group (ASX:RGN) Insider Sells A$996,756.75 in Stock

Region Group (ASX:RGN – Get Free Report) insider Anthony Mellowes sold 443,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$2.25 ($1.53), for a total transaction of A$996,756.75 ($678,065.82).
Region Group Stock Performance
Region Group Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a yield of 3.13%. Region Group’s payout ratio is 1,400.00%.
About Region Group
