REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Director Sells $115,600.00 in Stock

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) Director Argeris N. Karabelas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $115,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,286 shares in the company, valued at $130,466.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
REGENXBIO Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ RGNX opened at $11.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.22. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.49 and a 52 week high of $28.80.
REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $22.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.97 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 270.74% and a negative return on equity of 68.21%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.66) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.66 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On REGENXBIO
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have commented on RGNX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on REGENXBIO in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, REGENXBIO currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.91.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RGNX
REGENXBIO Company Profile
REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company's products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than REGENXBIO
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Does GTA VI Make Take-Two Interactive Stock an Irresistible Buy?
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Why HPE’s Dip Is a Prime Opportunity for Blue-Chip AI Investors
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Why Analysts See Big Upside for Occidental Petroleum Despite Lows
Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.