REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Director Sells $115,600.00 in Stock

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) Director Argeris N. Karabelas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $115,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,286 shares in the company, valued at $130,466.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

REGENXBIO Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ RGNX opened at $11.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.22. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.49 and a 52 week high of $28.80.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $22.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.97 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 270.74% and a negative return on equity of 68.21%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.66) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redmile Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,551,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,901,000 after acquiring an additional 790,866 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in REGENXBIO by 258.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 816,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,552,000 after purchasing an additional 588,773 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in REGENXBIO by 9.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,876,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,756,000 after purchasing an additional 436,043 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in REGENXBIO in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,146,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in REGENXBIO in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on RGNX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on REGENXBIO in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, REGENXBIO currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.91.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company's products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

