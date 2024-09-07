Redwire (NYSE:RDW) Given Overweight Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Redwire from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Longbow Research increased their target price on Redwire from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on Redwire from $7.00 to $8.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Redwire from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.65.

Shares of NYSE RDW opened at $5.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.74 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.18. Redwire has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $8.23.

Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $78.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.86 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Redwire will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 24,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $176,669.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,708,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,530,548.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 238,732 shares of company stock worth $1,836,940 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Redwire by 496.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 59,372 shares during the period. LJI Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redwire in the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Redwire by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 71,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 26,543 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redwire in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Redwire by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 12,703 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Redwire Corporation provides critical space solutions and space infrastructure for government and commercial customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides avionics and sensors including star trackers, sun sensors, critical for navigation, and control of spacecraft; camera systems; solar array solutions for spacecraft spanning the spectrum of size, power needs, and orbital location; and strain composite booms, coilable booms, truss structures, telescope baffles, and deployable booms to position sensors or solar arrays away from the spacecraft.

