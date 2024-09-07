Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Upgraded to “Buy” by B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $13.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $7.50. B. Riley also issued estimates for Redfin’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RDFN. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Redfin in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens upgraded shares of Redfin from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating and set a $7.25 price target on shares of Redfin in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Redfin in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Redfin from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Redfin presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.68.

Get Redfin alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RDFN

Redfin Stock Performance

Shares of RDFN stock opened at $9.31 on Tuesday. Redfin has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $11.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 2.66.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $295.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.59 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 1,780.89% and a negative net margin of 13.55%. Redfin’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Redfin will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Redfin

In related news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 3,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $33,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,720 shares in the company, valued at $663,410. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Redfin

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDFN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Redfin during the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Redfin during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its position in Redfin by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 89,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 44,377 shares during the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Redfin by 162.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scientech Research LLC now owns 84,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 52,367 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Redfin by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

About Redfin

(Get Free Report)

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.