QUASA Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2,656.99 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 7th. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. QUASA has a total market cap of $164,230.76 and $2,656.99 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, QUASA has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

QUASA Profile

QUASA (QUA) is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,033,799 tokens. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00197721 USD and is down -0.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,661.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

