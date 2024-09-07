Quantum Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.20 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. In the last week, Quantum has traded 0% higher against the dollar. Quantum has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $1.20 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Quantum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00008570 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000074 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00013439 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,963.90 or 1.00037625 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00008221 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00007865 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Quantum

QUA is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $47.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.