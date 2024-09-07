Quant Trading 11.4% Lower Over Last Week (QNT)

Quant (QNT) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Quant has a market capitalization of $688.68 million and $12.94 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quant token can now be bought for approximately $57.04 or 0.00105974 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Quant has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
Quant Profile
Quant launched on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,881,364 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. The Reddit community for Quant is https://reddit.com/r/quantnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network. The official website for Quant is quant.network.
Buying and Selling Quant
