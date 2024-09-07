QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Down 0.3%

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $162.15 and last traded at $164.80. Approximately 807,854 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 9,243,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $165.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective (up previously from $185.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.63.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $179.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.28.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 38.12%. On average, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.47, for a total value of $1,595,760.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 237,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,452,516.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total value of $616,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,407,124.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.47, for a total transaction of $1,595,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 237,893 shares in the company, valued at $47,452,516.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,496,590 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QUALCOMM

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 3,623 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 309,223 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $44,723,000 after purchasing an additional 74,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 93,139 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $13,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

