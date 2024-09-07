QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $408.36

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 408.36 ($5.37) and traded as high as GBX 472.78 ($6.22). QinetiQ Group shares last traded at GBX 463.80 ($6.10), with a volume of 564,929 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QQ. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 530 ($6.97) target price on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 457.50 ($6.02).

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 465.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 409.69. The stock has a market cap of £2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,933.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.47.

In other QinetiQ Group news, insider Ross McEwan CBE purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 475 ($6.25) per share, for a total transaction of £95,000 ($124,917.82). In related news, insider Steve Wadey sold 109,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 444 ($5.84), for a total transaction of £487,165.68 ($640,586.04). Also, insider Ross McEwan CBE bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 475 ($6.25) per share, with a total value of £95,000 ($124,917.82). Insiders acquired a total of 20,097 shares of company stock worth $9,544,745 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.08% of the company’s stock.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Solutions segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

