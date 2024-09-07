PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Acquired by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 54.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,072 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,984 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PHM. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its stake in PulteGroup by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $2,491,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,230 shares in the company, valued at $5,931,462.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PulteGroup news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 71,007 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $9,573,873.81. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,323 shares in the company, valued at $12,043,420.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $2,491,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,931,462.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,814,039 over the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PHM traded up $1.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $130.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,570,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,844,496. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.80 and a 52 week high of $136.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.33.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.56. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 6.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PHM has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PHM

About PulteGroup

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.