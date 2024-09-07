PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $44.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

PTCT has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Raymond James upgraded PTC Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 26th. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.13.

PTC Therapeutics Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $31.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 0.64. PTC Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $17.53 and a twelve month high of $41.93.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.12 million. On average, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will post -5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at PTC Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Pierre Gravier sold 2,269 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total value of $77,191.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,124.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of PTC Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 57.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 301,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,779,000 after purchasing an additional 110,670 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 12,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 8.7% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 439,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,782,000 after acquiring an additional 35,173 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 49.3% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 53,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 17,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $1,223,000.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

