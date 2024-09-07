Protech Home Medical (CVE:PTQ) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Protech Home Medical Corp. (CVE:PTQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$2.01 and last traded at C$2.06. Approximately 739,133 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 445,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.17.

Protech Home Medical Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.53. The company has a market cap of C$58.13 million and a P/E ratio of -44.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$3.30 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.14.

About Protech Home Medical

(Get Free Report)

Protech Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Protech Home Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protech Home Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.