Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $36.50 and last traded at $36.50. 435 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 19,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.60.

Prosus Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.93 and its 200-day moving average is $34.18.

About Prosus

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. The company operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, education technology, etail, health, ventures, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in Latin and North America, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, and internationally.

