ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK) Shares Up 6%

ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) rose 6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.31 and last traded at $2.31. Approximately 122,205 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 692,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PROK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on ProKidney from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on ProKidney from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

ProKidney Stock Down 1.7 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.32. The firm has a market cap of $534.37 million, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.10.

ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts predict that ProKidney Corp. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 8,264,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.42 per share, with a total value of $19,999,998.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,560,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,175,458.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 8,264,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.42 per share, with a total value of $19,999,998.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,560,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,175,458.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pablo G. Legorreta purchased 22,617,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.42 per share, for a total transaction of $54,735,339.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,617,909 shares in the company, valued at $54,735,339.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 41.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ProKidney

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PROK. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProKidney during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProKidney during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of ProKidney during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProKidney during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of ProKidney during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. 51.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ProKidney

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for REACT in patients with congenital anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease.

See Also

