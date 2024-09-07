Progressive (NYSE:PGR) PT Raised to $312.00

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $294.00 to $312.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PGR. Citigroup decreased their price target on Progressive from $232.00 to $225.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Progressive from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Progressive from $243.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $252.24.

PGR opened at $248.75 on Tuesday. Progressive has a 12 month low of $134.34 and a 12 month high of $254.83. The company has a market cap of $145.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $225.47 and a 200 day moving average of $212.67.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.61. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Progressive will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,371 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total value of $9,281,827.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,665,641.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total transaction of $135,271.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,485.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total value of $9,281,827.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,105 shares in the company, valued at $110,665,641.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,354 shares of company stock worth $33,502,680 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progressive

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the first quarter worth $3,628,000. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth about $1,988,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,090,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 66.4% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Progressive by 90.4% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 21,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,354,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

