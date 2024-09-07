Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Announces Earnings Results

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.11, Yahoo Finance reports. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $15.03 million during the quarter.

Pro-Dex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PDEX opened at $23.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.14 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.85. Pro-Dex has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Pro-Dex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pro-Dex

In other Pro-Dex news, Director Angelita Rebamontan Domingo sold 2,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $47,305.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,895.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pro-Dex Company Profile

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

