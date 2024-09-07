Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 20,896 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,210,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,896 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $323,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brio Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 533.5% during the 4th quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 42,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,105,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 4,355 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $266.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $270.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.32. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $202.44 and a 1 year high of $279.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

