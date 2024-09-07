Private Advisor Group LLC Has $88.21 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,611,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,099 shares during the quarter. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers makes up about 0.6% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $88,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RDVY. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 24,700.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers stock opened at $56.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1-year low of $43.30 and a 1-year high of $59.07.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

About First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.2616 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

