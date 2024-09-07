Private Advisor Group LLC Has $30.42 Million Stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 46.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 921,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292,390 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF worth $30,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 29,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 9,053 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 98,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after buying an additional 19,847 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 406.7% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 61,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 49,189 shares during the period.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:CGDV opened at $34.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.36 and its 200 day moving average is $33.01. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 12 month low of $25.47 and a 12 month high of $35.78.

About Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

