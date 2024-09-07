Private Advisor Group LLC Has $23.52 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 279,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,460 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.79% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $23,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDYG. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 4,592.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period.

Shares of MDYG opened at $82.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.10 and its 200-day moving average is $84.61. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12 month low of $64.67 and a 12 month high of $89.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

